Falkirk dance school need folk to step up and vote as it heads to Scotlands Business Awards
Stand-Out Theatre School won the Best Dance School in Falkirk title at the Scotlands Business Awards regional finals earlier in the year.
Shannon Winton, founder of Stand-Out Theatre School, said: “We are now heading to the Scottish finals in Glasgow on November 2 to compete in the Best Dance School in Scotland category.
"We think this is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the amazing talent and activities Falkirk has to offer. We’d love to get the community behind us by voting.”
Based at Ironworks Business Centre, in Castlelaurie Industrial Estate, the school has only been operating for just over two years.
Shannon started the theatre school a few years after undergoing heart bypass surgery, creating a welcoming environment where every student is celebrated for their individuality, allowing them to discover the joy of performing arts.
