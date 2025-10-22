Falkirk dance school need folk to step up and vote as it heads to Scotlands Business Awards

By James Trimble
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 13:07 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 13:14 BST
A fast rising dance school is heading to the finals of Scotlands Business Awards 2025 and is looking for support from local residents.

Stand-Out Theatre School won the Best Dance School in Falkirk title at the Scotlands Business Awards regional finals earlier in the year.

Shannon Winton, founder of Stand-Out Theatre School, said: “We are now heading to the Scottish finals in Glasgow on November 2 to compete in the Best Dance School in Scotland category.

"We think this is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the amazing talent and activities Falkirk has to offer. We’d love to get the community behind us by voting.”

Stand-Out Theatre School's Shannon Winton picks up the prestigious regional title at Scotlands Business Awards (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
Based at Ironworks Business Centre, in Castlelaurie Industrial Estate, the school has only been operating for just over two years.

Shannon started the theatre school a few years after undergoing heart bypass surgery, creating a welcoming environment where every student is celebrated for their individuality, allowing them to discover the joy of performing arts.

Visit the competition website for more information.

