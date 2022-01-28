Falkirk concert in Trinity Church to feature Nanhai Trio

The next Classic Music Live! Falkirk concert is on Friday, February 4 from 1 to 3pm in Falkirk Trinity Church.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “This is the first of our new full-length afternoon concerts, which we have introduced in response to requests from our audience.”

Providing the music will be the Nanhai Trio which was formed in 2014 by three friends with a shared love of chamber music. Gongbo Jiang plays violin, Robert Anderson cello, and Gordon Bragg the piano. They are based in Glasgow.

Nanhai Trio

They have performed throughout Europe at leading venues and festivals and won various competitions including the St Martin in the Fields competition in London, and the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc Competition in France. .

They will be playing Arvo Pärt’s “Mozart-Adagio”, the Piano Trio in G major by Debussy, and Beethoven’s Trio no 1.

Tickets here or pay at the door.

