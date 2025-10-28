Falkirk composer's classical collaboration

“Finding fresh musical ideas to marry with an ancient yet eternally profound text was the creative stimulus for writing this music” explains the Scottish composer. "The sound of the words alone is so beautiful that, as a composer, you cannot help but be inspired. There is also a steadfastness inherent in the text that is a comfort in these turbulent times.”

Stevenson is a prolific composer and pianist whose music spans classical, jazz and pop. He composes and performs internationally with Jazz FM Award-winner Georgia Cécile, chamber ensemble EarthtonesTrio (ft. Royal Scottish National Orchestra Principal flautist Katherine Bryan and cellist Betsy Taylor) and is a sought-after arranger for leading ensembles including the BBC Concert Orchestra, English Chamber Orchestra and RSNO.

Julia Doyle, an esteemed soprano specialising in Baroque repertoire, performs all over the world. She has a wide discography including recordings from Henry Purcell right through to Gerald Finzi and performs as a soloist with many of the top Early Music ensembles in Europe.

‘Kyrie’ is available for download and streaming from November 7th. For more information, visit www.euanstevenson.com and www.ioccomusic.com.

