Falkirk composer's classical collaboration

By Nick Prentice
Contributor
Published 28th Oct 2025, 14:07 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 14:12 GMT
This coming festive season will mark the debut of a captivating new musical collaboration between Falkirk-born composer Euan Stevenson and internationally acclaimed soprano Julia Doyle. 'Kyrie'; their debut release, was recorded in the magnificent acoustics of London’s Temple Church, and is Stevenson’s new musical setting of the ancient ‘Kyrie eleison’ text from his forthcoming ‘Missa Brevis’. The recording showcases Doyle's beautiful soprano voice, accompanied by celebrated cellist Peter Gregson, distinguished organist Roger Sayer and acclaimed saxophonist Konrad Wiszniewski.

“Finding fresh musical ideas to marry with an ancient yet eternally profound text was the creative stimulus for writing this music” explains the Scottish composer. "The sound of the words alone is so beautiful that, as a composer, you cannot help but be inspired. There is also a steadfastness inherent in the text that is a comfort in these turbulent times.”

Stevenson is a prolific composer and pianist whose music spans classical, jazz and pop. He composes and performs internationally with Jazz FM Award-winner Georgia Cécile, chamber ensemble EarthtonesTrio (ft. Royal Scottish National Orchestra Principal flautist Katherine Bryan and cellist Betsy Taylor) and is a sought-after arranger for leading ensembles including the BBC Concert Orchestra, English Chamber Orchestra and RSNO.

Julia Doyle, an esteemed soprano specialising in Baroque repertoire, performs all over the world. She has a wide discography including recordings from Henry Purcell right through to Gerald Finzi and performs as a soloist with many of the top Early Music ensembles in Europe.

Kyrie’ is available for download and streaming from November 7th. For more information, visit www.euanstevenson.com and www.ioccomusic.com.

Falkirk-born composer Euan Stevenson and leading UK soprano Julia Doyle

Euan Stevenson

Kyrie; debut single from Euan Stevenson & Julia Doyle

Leading soprano Julia Doyle

