Falkirk classical star releases Christmas single with new friends
Talented classical pianist and composer Euan Stevenson and his Earthtones Trio have joined forces with some sensational sopranos to create some magical music this festive season.
Born and raised in Falkirk, Euan formed the Earthtones Trio – featuring his otherworldly piano skills combined with Katherine Bryan (flute) and Betsy Taylor (cello) – last year and played their debut concert at, of all places, the Falkirk Wheel.
Now Euan has been joined by two more extremely talented women to record and release the Christmas song O’ Holy Night.
Royal Conservatoire of Scotland students, mezzo soprano Karla Anne Grant and soprano Julia Solomon, known collectively as the Vox Duo, complement the sublime soundscape provided by Euan, Katherine and Betsy to take the traditional hymn to the next level.
O’ Holy Night, released by the Scottish music label iOcco Classical, is available to download now online.
