Falkirk classical star releases Christmas single with new friends

The Vox Duo and Earthtones Trio have released a Christmas single

Born and raised in Falkirk, Euan formed the Earthtones Trio – featuring his otherworldly piano skills combined with Katherine Bryan (flute) and Betsy Taylor (cello) – last year and played their debut concert at, of all places, the Falkirk Wheel.

Now Euan has been joined by two more extremely talented women to record and release the Christmas song O’ Holy Night.

Royal Conservatoire of Scotland students, mezzo soprano Karla Anne Grant and soprano Julia Solomon, known collectively as the Vox Duo, complement the sublime soundscape provided by Euan, Katherine and Betsy to take the traditional hymn to the next level.

O’ Holy Night, released by the Scottish music label iOcco Classical, is available to download now online.