Falkirk Cineworld sees in 2023 with waltz king Andre Rieu doing what he does best in Dublin

Andre Rieu in Dublin will be shown at the Falkirk Central Retail Park flicks at 7pm on Saturday, January 7 and features the maestro with his colourful and incredibly talented Johann Strauss Orchestra playing romantic melodies, popular classics, party tunes and, of course, waltzes in a show record exclusively for cinema audiences.

It has been over 20 years since André first recorded a concert in Dublin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man himself said: “New Year is always such a special time, looking forward to the future, coming together with friends and family and toasting the year ahead. This will be a wonderful concert for everyone to kick off 2023 with a waltz or two.”

André Rieu returns to Falkirk Cineworld with a brand new show

Most Popular