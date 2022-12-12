Falkirk Cineworld sees in 2023 with waltz king Andre Rieu doing what he does best in Dublin
The man who did as much as – if not more than – Nigel Kennedy to popularise classical music and allow it to be enjoyed by the masses is entertaining us again in 2023 with a show at Falkirk Cineworld.
Andre Rieu in Dublin will be shown at the Falkirk Central Retail Park flicks at 7pm on Saturday, January 7 and features the maestro with his colourful and incredibly talented Johann Strauss Orchestra playing romantic melodies, popular classics, party tunes and, of course, waltzes in a show record exclusively for cinema audiences.
It has been over 20 years since André first recorded a concert in Dublin.
The man himself said: “New Year is always such a special time, looking forward to the future, coming together with friends and family and toasting the year ahead. This will be a wonderful concert for everyone to kick off 2023 with a waltz or two.”
