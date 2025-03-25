Falkirk blues fans can enjoy the capital sounds of Dirty Betty this week

By James Trimble
Published 25th Mar 2025, 16:45 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 16:45 BST
Falkirk Blues Club will be hosting another rocking band in its Wine Library base this week.

Edinburgh’s Dirty Betty will be entertaining the blues disciples at the Princes Street venue from 7.30pm on Thursday, March 27 with a high voltage mix of originals and cover versions.

A Blues Club spokesbloke said: “We still have some tickets available for this month's show and walk-ins are also welcome on the night as you can pay at the door this month.”

Visit the Falkirk Blues Club website for more.

The songs will be coming thick and fast at Falkirk Blues Club this week (Picture: Submitted)

