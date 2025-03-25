Falkirk blues fans can enjoy the capital sounds of Dirty Betty this week

Falkirk Blues Club will be hosting another rocking band in its Wine Library base this week.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh’s Dirty Betty will be entertaining the blues disciples at the Princes Street venue from 7.30pm on Thursday, March 27 with a high voltage mix of originals and cover versions.

A Blues Club spokesbloke said: “We still have some tickets available for this month's show and walk-ins are also welcome on the night as you can pay at the door this month.”

Visit the Falkirk Blues Club website for more.

The songs will be coming thick and fast at Falkirk Blues Club this week (Picture: Submitted)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.