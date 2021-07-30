Falkirk Blues Club returns this weekend with an online show live from the USA
Roots music fans will be able log on for some foot stomping sounds this Sunday as Falkirk Blues Club presents a live solo gig from Tommy Bentz direct from Wisconsin in the US of A.
A blues club spokesperson said: “It's been a long time now since we could attend live shows together in an enclosed space and a great many of us have been through some really tough times since we were last together - times we would have found hard to imagine only a few years ago.
“So.let's start planning a return to live music at Falkirk BluesClub and kick things off by watching the first live BluesClub event together in what seems like a very long time.”
Amd who better than Tommy Bentz, a guitar thrashing pal of the clubs from way back, to get the ball rolling … and tumbling.
The gig starts at 8pm.
Visit Falkirk Blues Club Facebook page for logging on information.