Falkirk Blues Club returns live, raw and ready to go
After a long absence due to lockdown the popular Falkirk Blues Club is back with its first live-and-in-person gig for months.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 9:14 am
Updated
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 9:14 am
Taking place at the club’s base of operations, the Wine Library, in Princes Street, this return gig on Thursday, October 28 is actually a special engagement – celebrating FBC’s firth birthday, as well as providing punters with some righteous live sounds of The Invaders.
Things get bluesy from 8pm.
There is a new limited capacity at the club gigs – visit the Facebook page for more details.