Falkirk Blues Club returns live, raw and ready to go

Taking place at the club’s base of operations, the Wine Library, in Princes Street, this return gig on Thursday, October 28 is actually a special engagement – celebrating FBC’s firth birthday, as well as providing punters with some righteous live sounds of The Invaders.

Things get bluesy from 8pm.

Blues returns to Falkirk this month

There is a new limited capacity at the club gigs – visit the Facebook page for more details.

