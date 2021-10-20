Falkirk Blues Club returns live, raw and ready to go

After a long absence due to lockdown the popular Falkirk Blues Club is back with its first live-and-in-person gig for months.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 9:14 am
Updated Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 9:14 am

Taking place at the club’s base of operations, the Wine Library, in Princes Street, this return gig on Thursday, October 28 is actually a special engagement – celebrating FBC’s firth birthday, as well as providing punters with some righteous live sounds of The Invaders.

Read More

Read More
Falkirk's own Adam Stafford plays home town album launch gig

Things get bluesy from 8pm.

Blues returns to Falkirk this month

There is a new limited capacity at the club gigs – visit the Facebook page for more details.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

CoronavirusFacebook