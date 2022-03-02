Falkirk Blues Club hosts rocking live set from the Beta bunch

Live music fans better not miss the chance to get down to Falkirk’s Wine Library to see the Beta Blues Band this month.

The Princes Street venue is home to the Falkirk Blues Club – which has now returned with post lockdown monthly music nights – and on Friday, March 18 it will be playing host to the Beta boysfor a night of classic blues and rock ‘n’ roll.

Things get downright bluesy from 7.30pm.

Falkirk Blues Club plays host to the Beta Blues Band this month

Visit the Falkirk Blues Club Facebook page for more information.

