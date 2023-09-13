Falkirk Blues Club: Debt Collectors charge in for the first of two great September gigs
Glasgow band The Debt Collectors will be knocign out some tunes and paying their dues at Falkirk Blues Club on Thursday night.
By James Trimble
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 16:18 BST
Things will become live, loud and proud at the Princes Street Wine Library from 7.30pm as the four-piece blues rockers roar through their eclectic electric set list.
As if one great gig a month was not enough the club will have their old mucker Tommy Bentz plugging in and blazing away on Thursday, September 28.
Visit the club’s Facebook page for more information.