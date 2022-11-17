Recorded over three sweat-drenched nights at the famous venue, We Are The Craws … And We Sound Like This will be released on Friday, November 18 to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the Falkirk five piece’s From Graceland to Barrowland album.

The Craws, Alex Paterson (vocals), Stephen Myles (guitar/vocals), Alan Stewart, (guitar), Stevie McIlwaine (bass) and John Barrie (drums), launch into a selection of their own songs on the 11-track album and some tasty covers from Ryan Adams, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Primal Scream to the delight of those present on the floating rock ‘n’ roll haven.

Sure to be a toe tapping barn burner, We Are The Craws is available on all digital platforms from Friday.

