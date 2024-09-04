Falkirk band Taz and the Maniacs about to release 'Pandemonium' on the world

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Falkirk band’s new song follows in the footsteps of mighty Mods like The Who and takes a pot shot or two at politicians and their broken promises.

Taz and the Maniacs will release Pandemonium on all the usual digital portals on Friday, September 6.

According to lead singer Taz Modson – a close associated and real dead ringer for multi-instrumentalist songwriter Ian Simpson – the song is one which the band has had non the backburner for a while.

Taz said: “Pandemonium is a song we’ve had for a while, originally we had planned it to be on Taz And The Maniacs’ debut album Peace and Love (2020) as it explores a lot of the similar themes and topics in that record, but decided quite early on that it would be better on a future album."

Taz and the Maniacs release their new single Pandemonium on Friday

Over the last year the band has been gigging all over the place, with shows in Edinburgh, Bathgate, Stirling and, of course, Falkirk supporting the Mickey 9s.

They have also released the songs Home – about living in Falkirk – and Feeling Down, which might be about the same thing, and Blue Light Shining Through The Blinds, which Taz was inspired to create after a trip to Blackpool.

Pandemonium is a different kettle of fish though – and could be seen as Taz and the lads making a run for number 10 Downing Street.

“I’m not going to lie it’s quite a political song,” said Taz. “It’s more or less about how people, when running for any kind of power, big themselves up and deliver promises with some kept and others not so much.

"It’s also about how crazy the world is at times, you could say it’s Pandemonium. It’s heavily inspired by Mod acts of the 1960s, especially The Who and The Small Faces.

"We wanted to have a retro, Northern Soul dance hall feel to it with added rock n roll. It is by far our favourite thing we have recorded as Taz And The Maniacs and will for sure be a permanent song played in live sets going forward.”

Visit the band’s Facebook page for more information.