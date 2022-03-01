Falkirk band Primes ready to rock with new single

Guitarist Sarah Monteith-Skelton said: “We recently added a new bass player Ray McArthur to the band, allowing Ollie Kitchen to move to guitar.”

This means new member Ray will be locking in with drummer Reece Ryan, while Ollie will now be able to share the vocal duties and the guitar workload with Sarah.

The expanded band are proud to release their new single Talk Too Much on Friday – arriving hot on the heels of Redesign released in November last year.

Primes - Ray McArthur, Reece Ryan, Ollie Kitchen and Sarah Monteith-Skelton - are about to release a new single from their debut EP. Picture: Neil Henderson

Both songs will feature on Primes’ debut EP Colour due for release later in the year.

Fans will be able to see the new look Primes live at Sneaky Pete’s in Edinburgh on May 13 and at a headline gig in Glasgow’s Nice ‘n’ Sleazy on July 9.

Obviously relishing the right to rock again in post lockdown Scotland, the band will be playing the main stage of ButeFest at the end of July and returning to perform at Party in the Palace in August.

It’s certainly a far cry from 2020 – a year that was going to see the band strutting their stuff at Vibration Festival and Party in the Palace before the COVID-19 pandemic pulled the plug on all live music as we once knew it.

Just a year earlier in 2019 they rocked out in front of hundreds of fans at Vibration Festival and Party at the Palace, playing their very own self-composed crowd pleasers like Don’t Forget Your Memories, Breathe, Together Forever, Haunted and Bodies.

"It’s been tough,” said Sarah at the time.

The band managed to stay in touch through good old Zoom calls, while Ollie and Sarah were able to have musical chats in the back garden – maybe even discussing the possibility of a switch from bass to guitar, even back then.

Those days of isolation are in the past and you can hear how much the band is enjoying that fact by downloading Talk Too Much on Friday.

Visit www.facebook.com/primesbandofficial for more information on all things Primes-related.

