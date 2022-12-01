Falkirk all rounder Adam marks a decade of music by releasing his 'greatest hits'

Music was the first thing which brought the multi-talented Mr Stafford to the attention of the masses and people can still remember the raw power of his acoustic guitar battering live shows in local pubs.

He would go on to branch out into other areas of the arts, but now he’s going back full circle to those heady singer/songwriter days.

Entitled Pop’s Lowly Status: An Introduction to Adam Stafford, the 16-track collection is now available for all to listen to absolutely free of charge on the Bandcamp website.

Adam Stafford's new "greatest hits" compilation Pop's Lowly Status is available online

Adam, tongue firmly in cheek, said: “It’s a kind of ‘best of’, ‘introduction to' or ‘greatest hits' compilation. All the platinum million-selling hits, all the number ones are now free to stream and download to every human with a phone signal and a device.

"It also includes the new single Crushedheart Steamroller.”

The press release for Pop’s Lowly Status – which Adam – referred to as “a songwriter of impeccable craft and style able to conjure melody, hooks and harmony out of the mystical melch hat” – may or may not have had a hand in states: “Certainly, a lot of Adam’s albums, EPs and collections of film soundtrack works – not to mention his previous group Y'all is Fantasy Island – have leaned towards the more experimental, minimalist, lo-fi, instrumental and electronic side of the musical spectrum.

“However, here is a kind of ‘best of' side to Stafford – an Introduction for the uninitiated, a primer to discover one of Scotland's best and underrated song craftsman and a chance to unearth some of the finest songs you've never heard.

