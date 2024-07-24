Faking fantastic: Top tribute acts plug in and play their hearts out in Callendar Park this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There cannot be many festivals where you hear live renditions of iconic songs from bands like Oasis, Ocean Colour Scene, The Stone Roses, Deacon Blue, Simple Minds and … wait for it … Abba.

FK Fest – or FaKe Fest – is being brought to the live music lovers of Falkirk by the Ure brothers, the force behind the town’s Vibration Festival, and takes place in Callendar Park on Saturday.

Some of the country’s best tribute turns – Definitely Oasis, Resurrection Stone Roses, Ocean Colour Scheme, Simple Minded, Deacon Blues and An Abba Dream –will be putting everything they have into live renditions of hit after hit and unforgettable, life changing tune after unforgettable, life changing tune.

At what other festival can you hear Wonderwall, Waterfall, Dancing Queen, Riverboat Song, Alive and Kicking, Real Gone Kid and all these other timeless classics?

Vibration Festival has now given way to FK Fest, which promises to be a great day of live music for all the family in Callendar Park this weekend (Picture: Michael Gillen)

And for possibly the first time in musical history Simple Minds’ Don’t You will be played on the same stage on the same day as Oasis classic Don’t Look Back in Anger.

Andy Ure, who has organised the day-long festival with brother David, said: “This all came about from us not being able to put Vibration on. If we could have kept Vibration going we would have – we’re not entirely sure what the future holds for it.

"The cost to put on something like that was quite steep and we were working our way up to getting these massive bands, but we were up against it financially speaking from the start.

“David and I hadn’t made or taken a penny from any of the Vibration Festivals – it was all put back in to allow the next one to take place. It just came to a point when we couldn’t run it any more.”

Then the resourceful siblings had a brainwave – why not get cheaper bands to play a festival but still have some of the best songs ever written and recorded blasting out at full volume for a festival crowd.

"We didn’t want to give up on live music in the park,” said Andy. “We have Callendar Park booked for the next five years and had promised Falkirk Council and others we were here for the long term.

"It’s a great venue for a music festival and we didn’t want to give it up so we decided to change things and try something a little different. We thought top quality tribute acts with tons of songs everyone knows would be the way to go.

"We also moved the date back to July so we might get the better weather and the music stage will be at the back of Callendar House this time. It’s not Vibration so we have rebranded and moved on to keep music in the park.”

Andy says he hopes people will see the day as a great family fun event – not just a music gig where they have paid to hear a massively famous band.

Although street food vendors will be present, people are also being encourage to bring along their own food if they want and make a picnic out of what could become the biggest Karaoke sing-along in Falkirk history.