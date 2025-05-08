Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We make our first set of predictions ahead of the first Eurovision Song Contest semi-final

The first set of semi-finalists ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final are set to compete next week.

15 countries will vie for the chance to head to the glitzy extravaganza, but only 10 will make it through.

Here’s our thoughts on the first pot of semi-finalists, and how its determined who makes it through to the final.

Eurovision 2025 is almost here, as one of the biggest musical events in Europe converges upon Basel, Switzerland, in just over a week.

Before the pomp and pageantry of the Grand Final, taking place at St Jakobshalle this year, twenty more countries compete for a spot alongside the 'Big Five' – the UK, Spain, Germany, France, and Italy – and Switzerland, who automatically qualified as last year's winner.

The first of two semi-finals is scheduled for May 13, 2025, with 15 acts aiming to qualify for the grand finale next weekend and gain momentum heading into the final.

Following their performances, the fate of the participating countries rests entirely with the public.

Viewers from all countries competing in that specific semi-final, along with those in non-participating nations ("Rest of the World"), cast their votes via televoting – by phone, SMS, or the official Eurovision app – during a voting window of approximately 15-25 minutes that opens after all songs have been performed.

Who do we think will make it through from the first Eurovision Song Contest semi-final taking place on May 13 2025? | Eurovision/EBU

Crucially, individuals cannot vote for their own country, a rule that has been in place throughout the modern Eurovision Song Contest.

While each participating nation also has a professional jury that casts votes during a dress rehearsal, these jury results serve only as a backup in case of technical difficulties with the televoting system and do not influence semi-final qualification.

At the end of voting, the top ten countries from each semi-final, determined solely by the public vote, are announced as the qualifiers who will then compete in the Grand Final.

Here's a look – or listen, if you will – at the first set of semi-finalists hoping to advance to the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final, highlighting what we enjoyed, what we didn't, and what we found to be the more 'odd' entries from this year's first round of countries.

Who is in the first semi finals for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025?

The first semi-final round for the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest features the following countries vying for a chance to perform at the Grand Final. The current list also reflects the running order the artists are expected to perform on May 13 2025.

What songs stand out and what songs don’t from the semi-finalists?

The Good

Several entries this year are already striking a positive chord. Albania brings a welcome infusion of traditional sounds, elevated by a truly pumping tempo that's sure to get the arena moving.

Austria delivers a classic Eurovision power ballad, full of emotion and likely to resonate strongly with long-time fans of the competition. Azerbaijan offers a well-crafted, upbeat track with a touch of melancholy, cleverly weaving in traditional instruments for a distinctive flavour that feels genuinely strong.

Belgium has thrown down a serious club banger – the kind of track that wouldn't sound out of place on the UK charts and has quickly become a personal favourite. Cyprus also taps into a familiar and enjoyable sound, reminiscent of the UK's Clubland scene in its heyday, feeling like it could easily feature on a Ministry of Sound compilation.

Despite being in a foreign language, Iceland's entry has an anthemic quality that makes you want to sing along, and the tempo is absolutely spot on, while similarly San Marino has also delivered a straight-up clubland anthem, adding to the dance energy of the competition.

The not so good

While some entries are generating significant buzz, others leave a little to be desired.

The Netherlands, despite being a hot tip and possessing the characteristics of a Eurovision anthem, feels somewhat underwhelming when placed alongside some of the other semi-finalists. While it's likely to perform well, it remains to be seen if it will leave a lasting impression.

Norway finds itself in a similar position; while adhering to the adage "if it isn't broken, don't fix it," the entry feels rather dated, perhaps more fitting for the boy band era of 20 years ago. Poland's offering comes across in a similar way where it’s good - but is it going to be memorable given the current musical genres people are gravitating towards?

Slovenia presents a track that leans a little too heavily on the downtempo side for the Eurovision stage, and its sentimentality feels somewhat overbearing.

Finally, Ukraine delivers another power ballad that harks back to earlier Eurovision styles but unfortunately doesn't quite build momentum or feel particularly innovative - certainly when compared to the incredible 2022 winner, Kalush Orchestra, and their eclectic sound.

The ‘odd’

It's not every day you hear a track that seemingly oscillates between the innocent simplicity of a nursery rhyme and the raw energy of a metal riffs - but that’s what Croatia are looking to present at the grand final this year.

Poison Cake’s juxtaposition is precisely what makes Eurovision so captivating – the willingness of artists to push boundaries and defy genre conventions. Whether it will resonate with the rest of Europe as it has with me, we’ll see.

Estonia, on the other hand, seems to have tapped into that elusive quality of instant memorability. The fact that UK fans are already latching onto it as their potential favourite speaks volumes about its earworm potential.

It encapsulates what makes Eurovision so universally enjoyed - how sometimes a seemingly simple, yet undeniably catchy, melody can cut through the noise and capture the collective consciousness of the fandom.

Then there's Sweden, a nation with a strong Eurovision pedigree, consistently delivering polished and often successful entries and looking to break the tie with Ireland for the most times crowned winner..

This year, they've opted for another foreign-language track with an undeniably catchy chorus – a familiar strategy that often pays off. However, the intriguing twist lies in their live performance concept: a sauna setting.

Whether it enhances the song's appeal or becomes a talking point for its sheer oddity remains to be seen, but its earworm potential, like Estonia's, suggests it will linger in the minds of viewers - as it has mine.

Who do you predict will reach the Eurovision Grand Final from the first semi-final?

Ten acts look to qualify from the first semi-final, and despite my trepidation about the Netherlands, its standard Eurovision affair so no doubt will make it through.

I do think though that perhaps audiences might gravitate to things they listen to regularly on their respective singles charts, but in no particular order, I think the following acts will make it to the grand final.

Netherlands

Sweden

Iceland

Croatia

Ireland

Belgium

Ukraine

Poland

Estonia

Austria

When is the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final?

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final took place on May 17 2025 from St Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland.

Who do you think will make it through the first Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals this year? Make your predictions or let us know your thoughts on these entries by leaving a comment down below.