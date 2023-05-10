News you can trust since 1845
Eurovision 2023: Screening party organised by Hippodrome's very own Eurovision baby as Reba Martell comperes

Eurovision fans can join family and friends to celebrate the music festival at the Hippodrome as it is broadcast live into UK cinemas for the first time.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 10th May 2023, 18:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 18:21 BST

The Bo’ness venue is hosting its own Eurovision party and it will be compered by award-winning Scottish drag star Reba Martell. The Glaswegian comedy queen will welcome the audience and get everyone involved in the annual event which sees people from all across the world making their mind up on who should be crowned the winner.

And the night is being organised by a real Eurovision baby – Alison Strauss, Falkirk Council’s film and medial development officer, was born in 1968 on the night that the competition was broadcast from London’s Royal Albert Hall. Her dad missed her birth because he was an engineer for Eurovision and was busy on shift that night.

Spanish pop singer Massiel won in 1968 with the song La La La – beating Cliff Richard who sang the Congratulations by just one point.

Reba Martell will be hosting the Hippdrome's Eurovision partyReba Martell will be hosting the Hippdrome's Eurovision party
    Those going along to Scotland’s oldest working cinema are being encouraged to dress up for this classy music party with the Hippodrome bar and cafe open from 7pm to 11pm serving Eurovision themed drinks and food. And there will be prizes for the best dressed on the night.

    Alison Strauss said: “Eurovision used to be seen as a bit of a joke but in recent years the event has grown to be a really impressive production with brilliant staging, exciting choreography, and lots of wow. Not only that, it’s a joyous celebration of diversity that continues to push boundaries and represent artists regardless of their race, sexuality, gender and culture. It’s wonderful to have this representation from different cultures, different faces and different places, all coming together and showing off their talents.

    The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final show will be presented this year from Liverpool by the BBC on behalf of Ukraine to a global audience of more than 160 million and broadcast live into the Hippodrome this Saturday, May 13.

    Book tickets here or by calling 01324 506850 or in person at the Hippodrome.

    Alison Strauss, Falkirk Council's film and media development officerAlison Strauss, Falkirk Council's film and media development officer
