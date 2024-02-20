Edinburgh couple get set to collaborate with QFX pop star Kirk Turnbull

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Craig and Debbie Stephens have had a busy life as of late and are ready to set foot back into the world of music, and this time they are collaborating on a massive new music project with none other than QFX star Kirk Turnbull. And its set to be a belter of a Dance anthem!

Craig said: 'We are really excited but well prepared as we have worked with Kirk before which lead to a major worldwide music publishing deal with Peer Music in Germany and now 25 years on we will be doing something that will have that magical QFX touch and we cant wait to get to work in the studio."

Debbie added: 'Myself personally, I hold Kirk in high regard as a friend as well as a music producer and I am ready to throw everything I have into this brand new music we will be creating. Watch this space, the clubs will be bouncing to this as we are all positive at this great collaboration and we will be staying with him at his home in the Czech Republic."

Craig and Debbie with QFX star Kirk Turnbull.

Kirk told us: "It's been many years since i worked with Craig and Debbie on a musical project and to be working on another project with them is just awesome.

"They are a great creative team and i am sure we will have an amazing time doing this new project. It's going to be great to be able to bring this new project to a new world audience and as the 'QFX' brand grows on a global scale doing outside projects like this make it very fun and entertaining."

Kirk created QFX whom made their debut on Top of the Pops in 1996 after scoring their first top 40 hit with their remix of Moby track "Every Time You Touch Me" and, in 1998, Turnbull received a gold disc for his mix of Gala's Freed From Desire which reached number two in the UK charts and are also known for huge dance music hits including 'Freedom'.