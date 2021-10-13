Duo launch first of three concerts at Bo’ness Town Hall by Linlithgow Arts Guild

Baba Yaga appear on Saturday, October 30 at 7.30pm.

The harp and saxophone duo will perform the first of three concerts to be presented in the town by Linlithgow Arts Guild.

Baba Yaga are Karen Dufour and Gwen Sinclair who met while studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Baby Yaga

They have their own careers in music and have played with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and the Orchestra of Scottish Opera.

Linlithgow Arts Guild has been presenting programmes of top-class classical music for over 50 years, but this will be the first of its events to have been held in Bo’ness.

The guild aims is to bring excellence in the arts and music performance to the community.

Two further concerts have been arranged for the town hall in November and next March while Linlithgow Academy Theatre is unavailable.

Ticket details here: www.linlithgowartsguild.co.uk

