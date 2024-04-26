Dopey Monkey launch EP with concert in Falkirk Library
Its ensemble in residence, the quirky-named Dopey Monkey’s will launch their new EP on April 29 at 7pm in the Hope Street venue.
In 2023 Dopey Monkey explored the past and present of the canal pathways running through and around Falkirk. Forming as an EP of new music and accompanying Zine, Waterwords takes inspiration from and reflects upon their findings.
Dopey Monkey is a collaboration between Scottish composers and musicians Martin Lee Thomson (Euphonium) and Danielle Price (Tuba). An art ensemble with ambitions to venture beyond the traditional boundaries associated with their instruments, Dopey Monkey’s journey since their formation in 2015 has seen the duo explore a range of mixed media creations, and present bespoke performances that highlight the inquisitive dynamic of the duo’s partnership.
Doors will open at 6.45pm with the concert beginning at 7pm and lasting one hour. Refreshments will be provided.
