DJ Boom in the room at Falkirk's Caboosh to coin in cash for good cause

A local DJ is hosting a club event to raise funds for a national motor neurons disease in memory of his pal’s mum.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Boom will be on the decks for Kaboom at Caboosh, in Vicar Street, Falkirk, along with an all-star mix of DJ talents from 5pm to midnight on Saturday, July 19.

A well kent face on the club scene, with regular sets at Cheerz Bar and High Spirits, Chris hopes the event will be a sell out and raise as much money as possible for MND Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I chose the charity after my friend sadly lost his mum to motor neurons disease in December. I hope thee event will raise funds and awareness and I’ve handpicked a lot of established DJs from the central belt and great acts from Falkirk.”

DJ Chris Boom hopes the event will raise awareness and cash for MND Scotland (Picture: Submitted)

The line up features sets from Steven Fawcett, Keith Lawless, Cairen Boyle, Jordan Irwin, Scottie Law and DJ GTA.

Visit Chris’s Facebook page for more information.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.