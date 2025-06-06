DJ Boom in the room at Falkirk's Caboosh to coin in cash for good cause
Chris Boom will be on the decks for Kaboom at Caboosh, in Vicar Street, Falkirk, along with an all-star mix of DJ talents from 5pm to midnight on Saturday, July 19.
A well kent face on the club scene, with regular sets at Cheerz Bar and High Spirits, Chris hopes the event will be a sell out and raise as much money as possible for MND Scotland.
"I chose the charity after my friend sadly lost his mum to motor neurons disease in December. I hope thee event will raise funds and awareness and I’ve handpicked a lot of established DJs from the central belt and great acts from Falkirk.”
The line up features sets from Steven Fawcett, Keith Lawless, Cairen Boyle, Jordan Irwin, Scottie Law and DJ GTA.
Visit Chris’s Facebook page for more information.
