DJ Boom in the room at Falkirk's Caboosh to coin in cash for good cause

By James Trimble
Published 6th Jun 2025, 16:23 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 16:23 BST

A local DJ is hosting a club event to raise funds for a national motor neurons disease in memory of his pal’s mum.

Chris Boom will be on the decks for Kaboom at Caboosh, in Vicar Street, Falkirk, along with an all-star mix of DJ talents from 5pm to midnight on Saturday, July 19.

A well kent face on the club scene, with regular sets at Cheerz Bar and High Spirits, Chris hopes the event will be a sell out and raise as much money as possible for MND Scotland.

"I chose the charity after my friend sadly lost his mum to motor neurons disease in December. I hope thee event will raise funds and awareness and I’ve handpicked a lot of established DJs from the central belt and great acts from Falkirk.”

DJ Chris Boom hopes the event will raise awareness and cash for MND Scotland (Picture: Submitted)DJ Chris Boom hopes the event will raise awareness and cash for MND Scotland (Picture: Submitted)
The line up features sets from Steven Fawcett, Keith Lawless, Cairen Boyle, Jordan Irwin, Scottie Law and DJ GTA.

Visit Chris’s Facebook page for more information.

