Discounted Edinburgh Fringe tickets for Falkirk area residents with an FK postcode

Falkirk area residents can grab discounted tickets for some Edinburgh Fringe shows thanks to their postcode.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fringe venue Gilded Balloon has once again launched its Postcode Pals scheme following its success last year, offering residents across Edinburgh and the Lothians, Fife and Falkirk tickets to over 125 shows for just £6.

Among the shows to feature in the discount offer are Alana Jackson, Caroline Rhea, Jack Docherty in The Chief, Kim Blythe and Rosie O’Donnell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s programme celebrates Gilded Balloon’s 40th Fringe with household names returning alongside a line up of newcomers and fresh talent. It offers something for everyone and thanks to Postcode Pals, those travelling to the capital from the Falkirk area can secure discounts for shows for the first few days of the festival.

Gilded Balloon is running its Postcode Pals discounts again for 2025 at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Under the offer thousands of tickets across the Gilded Balloon programme of comedy, theatre, magic, kids and musicals will be discounted for a limited time only.

To take advantage of the discount, residents in FK, EH and KY postcodes can book online from now until 6pm on Tuesday, July 29. Discounted tickets are valid for select shows between July 30 and August 3.

​Katy and Karen Koren, artistic directors, said: “With the world’s largest arts festival on our doorstep, it’s important as locals that we embrace it and we hope Postcode Pals helps local residents to get involved, grab a bargain and see some big names, or maybe take a chance on someone new! ”

Visit www.tickets.gildedballoon.co.uk