Deke decade do: Mr McGee and his band help Falkirk Blues Club celebrate its 10th year

Falkirk Blues Club will be enjoying a right knees up later this month to celebrate its first ten years of barrel housing 12 bar success.
By James Trimble
Published 3rd May 2024, 13:18 BST
The club has secured the services of the Deke McGee Band to celebrate this musical milestone on Thursday, May 30 at The Wine Library, in Princes Street – the club’s main venue for most of its existence.

Deke and the lads will be joined by the Gallus Horns.

Things get bluesy from 8pm.

Tickets are sale from the Wine Library from Sunday.

