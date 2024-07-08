Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An evening of music which fuses Scottish and Scottish/Antipodean Nashville style song swapping and banter is coming to Falkirk this weekend.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Dean Owens is hosting ‘Roots In The Round’ with Kirsten Adamson and Matt Joe Gow - all three of them award winning troubadours. Their short Scottish tour brings them to Behind the Wall on Saturday, July 13. Ticket details are here:

The idea came about through a request from mutual friend Grant-Lee Phillips who asked Dean to help put some UK shows together for Matt on his first UK visit. Having created successful shows in the format before, Dean put together a series of ‘Roots In The Round’ shows which tour to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Kirkcaldy, as well as Falkirk. All the artists will be on stage throughout, exchanging songs and stories and sometimes jumping in on each other's songs.

Matt Joe Gow grew up in the deep south of New Zealand in Dunedin - sister city of Edinburgh - and is now based in Melbourne where he continues to impress, bringing his alt country tinged Americana to appearances from large festivals to boutique gatherings, supporting Chris Isaak and Justin Townes Earle along the way.

Dean Owens (left) hosts ‘Roots In The Round’ with Kirsten Adamson and Matt Joe Gow (Pic: Submitted)

Kirsten, the daughter of rock legend Stuart Adamson who launched Big Country and was part of the legendary punk band, The Skids, has carved out a fantastic reputation as a singer-songwriter. Since spending summers soaking up the atmosphere in Nashville with her dad, and singing on Big Country’s Driving To Damascus album, Kirsten has been steadily developing her own voice and songwriting, with indie folkers Aberfeldy, country rockers The Gillyflowers, Americana duo The Marriage, sold out UK tours and earned rave reviews for her second album, Landing Place, which Dean produced.