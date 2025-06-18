Dancers shine at annual summer show and now get set for Grangemouth Children's Day
Since Bowhouse Community Centre is no longer available, Grangemouth’s DNC dance school performed their annual summer show at the Kirk of the Holy Rood church hall, which is just a few yards away from the former centre across Bowhouse Road.
Nicola Curwood, DNC dance teacher, said: “The new venue was great—we had a full house with standing room only. The audience was fabulous, cheering the kids on every step of the way. Some even brought banners to show their support.
"The team spirit in the room was just amazing. Next stop, Grangemouth Children's Day.”
Nicola and the DNC posse will be pounding the pavements in the parade to Zetland Park this Saturday and, following this year’s historic crowning ceremony, will perform some of their high energy routines on the park stage.