Crowds set to flock to Linlithgow for two-day music festival as Let's Rock Scotland and Party at the Palace unite

Crowds will flock to Linlithgow this weekend to enjoy two days of music and festival fun.

The team behind the town’s annual Party at the Palace has teamed up with Let’s Rock Scotland to offer revellers their first joint summer festival on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11.

The popular event will once again feature something for everyone with three stages of music and comedy, street food options, silent disco, fairground rides, kids’ activities, family yoga and wellbeing and DJs.

Let’s Rock Scotland will get the weekend underway on Saturday with a bill featuring some big names from the past, including headliner former UB40 frontman Ali Campbell. Others set to perform on the stage over looking Linlithgow Loch are Lulu, ABC, Heaven 17, Big Country, Go West, Skids and Toyah. Thereza Bazar’s Dollar will also be making their first ever UK festival performance.

Crowds will be heading for Linlithgow at the weekend for this year's two-day music festival featuring Let's Rock Scotland and Party at the Palace. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

And on Sunday, it’s the turn of Party at the Palace, this year headlined by Irish star Ronan Keating.

The likes of Bananarama, Callum Beattie, Generation GBX, The Farm, Mary Kiani, Livin’ Joy and Sweet Female Attitude are also lined up to play on the second day.

Among the comedians taking to the comedy stage over the weekend are on Saturday – Des McLean, Fred MacAulay, Rahul Kohli, Susan Riddell and Tom Stade; and on Sunday – Des McLean, Rory O’Hanlon, Cal Halbert, Jay Lafferty and Gary Little.

This year marks 10 years since the very first Party at the Palace was held in the West Lothian town.

Ronan Keating will headline Party at the Palace in Linlithgow on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Pic: submitted)

Organisers say that joining forces with Let’s Rock Scotland, which was previously held in Dalkeith, will ensure the family friendly events can provide a festival experience at a fair price.

Earlier this year, John Richardson, director of Party at the Palace, said: “Party at the Palace is in its tenth year now and this collaboration will help ensure we are here for another ten years.

“We are absolutely thrilled that we have teamed up with our friends at Let’s Rock to help us deliver the biggest party of the summer.”

Those attending over the weekend are reminded that all bars and food options on site are cashless, accepting payment by card, Apple Pay or Google Pay. Some smaller vendors attending may accept cash.

Car parking is available and can be booked in advance. The car park opens at 11am each day.

Entry to the festival site is from 11.30am on Saturday and from 12.30pm on Sunday.

The proposed stage times for acts on both days can be found on the Party at the Palace Facebook page.

For more information about the festival weekend, including how to buy tickets visit www.partyatthepalace.co.uk