Competition: Win tickets for Paul Weller tribute gig at Falkirk's BTW
A sonic celebration of Modfather Paul Weller's career will take place at Falkirk's Melville Street musical mecca this weekend and two lucky fans could see the gig free of charge.
Behind the Wall will be jumping to the sounds of The Jam, swinging to the tunes of The Style Council and rocking to the career-spanning catalogue of the changing man who created all these mighty tracks on Saturday night from 9pm.
Absolute Weller is a tribute to Paul Weller, aka The Modfather, the living link between The Beatles, punk, Briptop and beyond and the lads – who include members of
Absolute Jam – will be plugging and playing through all the hits and more during this great night.
BTW has two tickets to give away on the night.
To win them, answer this: Who was Weller’s sometime writing partner – and co-vocalist – during The Jam days?
E-mail [email protected] with the answer and your details before Friday, March 3.