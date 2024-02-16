News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Comedian Janey Godley on screen and on stage at Bo'ness Hippodrome

Popular Scottish comedian Janey Godley will be featuring in her own double bill at Bo’ness Hippodrome.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 16th Feb 2024, 12:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

She will be bringing her Not Dead Yet tour to the area on Sunday, April 7 at 7.30pm.

First up will be John Archer’s engaging and insightful documentary about the fearless and funny comic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Janey found fame for her sweary anti-Trump placards and went on to became a social media sensation as she revoiced First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid briefings.

Most Popular
    Scottish comedian Janey Godley will appear at the Hippodrome in April. Pic: John DevlinScottish comedian Janey Godley will appear at the Hippodrome in April. Pic: John Devlin
    Scottish comedian Janey Godley will appear at the Hippodrome in April. Pic: John Devlin

    “First I was cancelled, then I got cancer,” Janey notes as she recalls being called out for racist historic tweets, apologising and then trying to rebuild her career before receiving her cancer diagnosis.

    That didn’t stop her from going on tour and Archer interweaves fly-on-the-wall footage with interviews from people such as Jimmy Carr, Nicola Sturgeon, and Janey's daughter, Ashley, that reveal details of a difficult Glasgow childhood.

    Following an interval it will then be time for the comedian herself to take to the stage with all her latest gags.

    Tickets for the show, which is for over 18s only, can be bought here.

    Related topics:Janey GodleyTickets