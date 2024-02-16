Comedian Janey Godley on screen and on stage at Bo'ness Hippodrome
She will be bringing her Not Dead Yet tour to the area on Sunday, April 7 at 7.30pm.
First up will be John Archer’s engaging and insightful documentary about the fearless and funny comic.
Janey found fame for her sweary anti-Trump placards and went on to became a social media sensation as she revoiced First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid briefings.
“First I was cancelled, then I got cancer,” Janey notes as she recalls being called out for racist historic tweets, apologising and then trying to rebuild her career before receiving her cancer diagnosis.
That didn’t stop her from going on tour and Archer interweaves fly-on-the-wall footage with interviews from people such as Jimmy Carr, Nicola Sturgeon, and Janey's daughter, Ashley, that reveal details of a difficult Glasgow childhood.
Following an interval it will then be time for the comedian herself to take to the stage with all her latest gags.