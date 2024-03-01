CML! Falkirk: Former Braes High pupil stars in next concert at Trinity Church
Scottish singer Laura Margaret Smith is one of Falkirk’s Bairns who has gone far.
She was educated at Braes High School Laura and won the Young Musician of the Year Award in the Forth Valley Music Festival before going on to graduate from Edinburgh University and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.
She also won the Scottish Opera Robertson Scholarship Trust Emerging Artist for 2014–15.
Her international career has taken her to the Bayreuth Opera Festival, Hamburg State Opera, Melbourne Recital Centre, Wigmore Hall and Scottish Opera.
She now has a busy teaching schedule with NYCOS Falkirk and the RSNO Junior Conservatoire.
Her next performance on home territory will be on Friday, March 15 at Falkirk Trinity Church with the concert beginning at 7.30pm.
Joining her will be pianist Liivi Arder who comes from Estonia.
She graduated from the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre and then studied accompaniment at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.
She has worked as an accompanist at the RCS and the RSNO and performed at the Edinburgh Fringe and Glasgow West End Festival with the ensemble Daniel’s Beard.Laura and Liivi have been duo partners since they worked together in Lieder Class at the Royal Conservatoire.
Their repertoire for the evening will feature a wide variety of works including from Mahler, Schubert, Richard Strauss and Wagner.
Tickets for this highly anticipated event can be purchased at the door on the night by card or cash.