Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scottish singer Laura Margaret Smith is one of Falkirk’s Bairns who has gone far.

She was educated at Braes High School Laura and won the Young Musician of the Year Award in the Forth Valley Music Festival before going on to graduate from Edinburgh University and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She also won the Scottish Opera Robertson Scholarship Trust Emerging Artist for 2014–15.

Most Popular

Mezzo soprano Laura Margaret Smith. Pic: Contributed

Her international career has taken her to the Bayreuth Opera Festival, Hamburg State Opera, Melbourne Recital Centre, Wigmore Hall and Scottish Opera.

She now has a busy teaching schedule with NYCOS Falkirk and the RSNO Junior Conservatoire.

Her next performance on home territory will be on Friday, March 15 at Falkirk Trinity Church with the concert beginning at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining her will be pianist Liivi Arder who comes from Estonia.

Pianist Liivi Arder. Pic: Contributed

She graduated from the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre and then studied accompaniment at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

She has worked as an accompanist at the RCS and the RSNO and performed at the Edinburgh Fringe and Glasgow West End Festival with the ensemble Daniel’s Beard.Laura and Liivi have been duo partners since they worked together in Lieder Class at the Royal Conservatoire.

Their repertoire for the evening will feature a wide variety of works including from Mahler, Schubert, Richard Strauss and Wagner.