Classical pianist Claire comes to Falkirk Trinity Church

Classical Music Live Falkirk have secured the talents of Claire Haslin and she will perform a concert from noon in Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday, October 29.

Entitling her musical engagement Des cloches et de l’eau – of bells and water – the Glasgow pianist has a programme of classics from Debussy, Liszt, Rachmaninov and Ravel lined up for the audience’s listening pleasure.

Claire studied at the Royal Scottish Academy where she won the the Peter Morrison Prize for All Round Excellence.

Claire Haslin will be tinkling the ivories in Falkirk Trinity Church later the month

She went on to complete an Advanced Solo Studies course at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

She has performed throughout Britain and Europe, including London’s prestigious Purcell Room, the Edinburgh Festival, the Montalcino Festival in Italy and the Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh.

Visit the website or call (01324) 506850 for tickets and more information.

