Classical music star tinkles the ivories at the Falkirk Wheel

Part of the Canal Encounters events, the concert takes place from 3pm on Saturday and features Euan with his Earthtones Trio – Euan (piano), Katherine Bryan (flute) and Betsy Taylor (cello) – playing some tunes from their forthcoming album Sound Tracks.

The nine new contemporary classical music pieces, written by Euan, are inspired by the iconic landmarks across the Falkirk core path network, particularly those near Euan’s home town of Falkirk and the lockdown walks he enjoyed with his children.

The concert by the talented pianist will go hand in hand with the Canal Encounters, a month-long celebration of the Year of Coast of Waters created by Falkirk Community Trust, Great Place Falkirk, and Scottish Canals with funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Event Scotland.

Pianist Euan Stevenson will be giving a free concert at The Falkirk Wheel on Saturday

Euan said: “Seeing the world through my children's eyes fostered memories of my own youth growing up in the Falkirk area and emotions, atmospheres, memories of people and places began to emerge, inspiring ideas for the compositions.

“My own family have played a part in the history of this area for generations. Growing up in Falkirk was central to my own musical development and helped lay the

foundations for my career as a composer and pianist.

"I owe gratitude to this community and, in writing this music, I aim to offer something back to the people that helped me.”

In addition to a preview of the Sound Tracks tunes, Euan and Earthtones will perform covers of well known classical and jazz themes by Bach, Satie, Debussy, Ellington, Gershwin, Mozart and Liszt.

Richard Dyer, chairman of concert organisers Classic Music Live Falkirk, said: “Thanks to the Falkirk Wheel and the Kelpies, Falkirk is regaining the prominence it once had when it was the centre of cattle droving in Scotland and a major transport hub where the Forth and Clyde and Union canals meet.

"I am proud Classic Music Live Falkirk is adding to this re-emerging cultural richness with new music composed by Euan, who grew up in the town. Sound Tracks has some great musical themes."

Free tickerts for the Sound Tracks online at www.scottishcanals.co.uk or the Falkirk Wheel visitor centre.

