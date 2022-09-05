Classic Music Live!: Triquetra step in to fill the gap at Falkirk concert

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow-based Brass trio Triquetra has come to the rescue after the Brassketeers had to pull out because one of them has been head-hunted to play in the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

Trumpeter Emily Stokes was born in East London, but has played with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and Welsh National Opera.

Peter McNeill, who plays the horn, comes from Musselburgh. He spent time in Germany on an Erasmus exchange.

Glasgow-based Brass trio Triquetra

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Fairley plays the trombone and comes from Carnoustie where she learned the instrument in local brass bands.

The three met while studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and will be performing a varied programme for their audience.