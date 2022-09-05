Classic Music Live!: Triquetra step in to fill the gap at Falkirk concert
A brass trio has stepped in to play at this Friday’s Classic Music Live! afternoon concert in Falkirk.
Glasgow-based Brass trio Triquetra has come to the rescue after the Brassketeers had to pull out because one of them has been head-hunted to play in the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.
Trumpeter Emily Stokes was born in East London, but has played with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and Welsh National Opera.
Peter McNeill, who plays the horn, comes from Musselburgh. He spent time in Germany on an Erasmus exchange.
Jordan Fairley plays the trombone and comes from Carnoustie where she learned the instrument in local brass bands.
The three met while studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and will be performing a varied programme for their audience.