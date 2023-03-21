George Todică will be at Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday, March 31 for a full-length afternoon concert beginning at 2pm. – Piano. Friday 31st March 2023 2 pm Falkirk Trinity Church.

Having studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and the Royal College of Music, his Wigmore Hall debut was in 2018 and he has won many prizes, including first price for the Norah Sande Award in England, and the Moray piano competition in Scotland. As well as giving solo recitals, he enjoys chamber music and plays as part of the Chloe Piano Trio.

The concert will include pieces by Rachmaninov, Schumann, Debussy, Liszt and Chopin.George said: "The first half draws inspiration from nature and night, with a magical twist to it. In the second half, the night descends into even deeper darkness culminating with the dramatic Chopin 2nd Sonata.

"Both halves start with nocturnes which will set the mood nicely. There is a wider variety of composers here but the works themselves thread into each other quite well while maintaining a lot of variety."