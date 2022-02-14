Classic Music Live!: Israeli pianist Ariel Lanyi performs concert in Falkirk
Talented pianist Ariel Lanyi will be the next afternoon concert for Classic Music Live!
Friday’s event at Falkirk Trinity Church begins at 1pm.
A spokesperson for the organisers said: “We are delighted that Israeli pianist Ariel Lanyi has managed to fit an afternoon concert in Falkirk into his busy schedule. He will play Schumann’s Allegro in B minor and his charming scenes from childhood, followed by Beethoven’s monumental Hammerklavier Sonata.”
In 2021 Ariel won third Prize (The Roslyn Lyons Bronze Medal) at the Leeds International Piano Competition, as well as being a prizewinner in the YCAT (London) and Concert Artists Guild (New York) International Auditions.
Last summer Ariel made his debut at Wigmore Hall and participated in the Marlboro Music Festival in Vermont. His recording of music by Schubert for Linn Records was released.
Born in Jerusalem, in 2021 Ariel completed his studies at the Royal Academy of Music in London.
Tickets from https://www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/whats-on/classic-music-live-ariel-lanyi-piano/ or at the door.