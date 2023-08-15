Classic Music Live! Falkirk's new season begins with free concert
Featuring accordion player Paul Chamberlain, the event takes place in Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday, August 25 at 7.30pm.
According to the organisers: “The accordion is having a renaissance in classical music, and we are delighted to welcome Paul Chamberlain to play music by Khachaturian, Rameau, Bach, Piazzolla and more. What is more – this concert is completely free.”
Paul trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland where he was awarded the Governor’s recital price for keyboard. He has played as far afield as Finland and Russia, as well as appearing in the Edinburgh Fringe.
After the concert there will be an interval for refreshments followed by the group’s annual general meeting. Everyone is welcome to stay for the meeting.
Information about the 2023-24 season can be found here and season tickets can be bought at the concert, or by contacting secretary, Christine Tait, on 01324 713746