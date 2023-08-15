News you can trust since 1845
Classic Music Live! Falkirk's new season begins with free concert

The new season of Classic Music Live! Falkirk begins next week with a free concert.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 15:44 BST

Featuring accordion player Paul Chamberlain, the event takes place in Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday, August 25 at 7.30pm.

According to the organisers: “The accordion is having a renaissance in classical music, and we are delighted to welcome Paul Chamberlain to play music by Khachaturian, Rameau, Bach, Piazzolla and more. What is more – this concert is completely free.”

Paul trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland where he was awarded the Governor’s recital price for keyboard. He has played as far afield as Finland and Russia, as well as appearing in the Edinburgh Fringe.

After the concert there will be an interval for refreshments followed by the group’s annual general meeting. Everyone is welcome to stay for the meeting.

Information about the 2023-24 season can be found here and season tickets can be bought at the concert, or by contacting secretary, Christine Tait, on 01324 713746

