Resol String Quartet will be in Falkirk to once again play at Falkirk Classic Music Live! when they appear at Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday, February 23.

The members joined up to form the quartet in 2018 at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, having come from a variety of backgrounds. For this concert, acclaimed Scottish violinist Richard Montgomery is standing in for Maria Ariza.

The name Resol comes from a Catalan word meaning “reflection of Sunlight” and their playing is certainly full of sunshine.

Resol String Quartet. Pic: Contributed

In 2021 they won the First prize and Audience prize in the Cavatina Competition in the Wigmore Hall, London. They have appeared live on BBC Radio Scotland “Classics Unwrapped” and on BBC Scotland’s Scotland’s People 2022.

Education is an important part of their work and, thanks to the organisers at Classic Music Live!, the group are delighted that it has been made possible for them to hold a workshop at Maddiston Primary School on the day of the concert.

Their line-up is Richard Montgomery - violin; Annabel Kidd – violin; Raphael Chinn – viola; and Alasdair Morton-Teng – cello

On the night they will be playing: Mozart - String Quartet no.19 Dissonance; Puccini - Crisantemi; and Shostakovich - String Quartet no.3.