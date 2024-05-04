Classic Music Live! Falkirk, Trinity Church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The final concert of 2023/24 was presented last Friday by the talented trio of Nikola Kyosev (flute), Silviya Mihaylova (piano) and Josip Petrac (cello). The superb skills of Nikola were immediately evident in C.P.E. Bach’s “Hamburger Sonata in G major” with it’s flute flurries and flourishes, and again in the bright and joyous dance rhythms of “Sonate en Concert Op17” by J.M. Damase. While the piano and cello played their supporting part in the first two pieces, the trio engaged fully and equally in the masterful “Piano Trio in D Major Hob.XV:16” by J. Haydn. with all three musicians uniting superbly.

“Soir d’Automne” from “Trois Aquarelles” by P.Gauber with its muted tonal colours was a delightful introduction to the second half before the trio embarked upon the major piece of the evening by F. Mendelssohn: “Trio No.1 in D Minor Op49”. Silviya had played wonderfully throughout the evening and Josip had produced beautiful cello passages in all of the pieces but in Mendelssohn’s trio all three combined in a magnificent performance of this rarely heard version. Resounding applause acknowledged what had been an interesting evening of beautifully performed music by accomplished musicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...