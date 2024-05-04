Classic Music Live! Falkirk, Trinity Church
and live on Freeview channel 276
The final concert of 2023/24 was presented last Friday by the talented trio of Nikola Kyosev (flute), Silviya Mihaylova (piano) and Josip Petrac (cello). The superb skills of Nikola were immediately evident in C.P.E. Bach’s “Hamburger Sonata in G major” with it’s flute flurries and flourishes, and again in the bright and joyous dance rhythms of “Sonate en Concert Op17” by J.M. Damase. While the piano and cello played their supporting part in the first two pieces, the trio engaged fully and equally in the masterful “Piano Trio in D Major Hob.XV:16” by J. Haydn. with all three musicians uniting superbly.
“Soir d’Automne” from “Trois Aquarelles” by P.Gauber with its muted tonal colours was a delightful introduction to the second half before the trio embarked upon the major piece of the evening by F. Mendelssohn: “Trio No.1 in D Minor Op49”. Silviya had played wonderfully throughout the evening and Josip had produced beautiful cello passages in all of the pieces but in Mendelssohn’s trio all three combined in a magnificent performance of this rarely heard version. Resounding applause acknowledged what had been an interesting evening of beautifully performed music by accomplished musicians.
The 2024/25 Season from Classic Music Live! Falkirk will open on Friday 23rd August with a free concert given by Laura Sergeant (cello) & Christopher Baxter (piano) in Falkirk Trinity Church at 7.30pm.