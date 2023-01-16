The musical event is in Falkirk Trinity Church from 7.30pm with musicians Tabea Debus and Alon Sariel.

Their programme is entitled Family Affairs based around

family relationships in the 17th and 18th Centuries, particularly the Bach, Weiss and Biber families and the links between them. Johann Sebastian Bach and his son Carl are the best known.

Tabea Debus and Alon Sariel will be performing at Classic Music Live! Falkirk

This will be a swirling and light-hearted programme of menuets, gavottes and fantasias swirling us through the forces of some of musical history’s first families.

A spokesperson for the organises said: “Many of us have memories of playing the recorder in primary school, but to hear this instrument played by an expert is a revelation. The lute and mandolin are not heard too often these days, but make the perfect accompaniment to the recorder.”

