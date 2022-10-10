String quartet Quatuor Agate will be performing in Falkirk Trinity Church from 7.30pm.

The four young members, who all came from the south of France formed the quartet in 2016 and have studied at the Hochschule für Musik in Berlin and the Conservatoire de Paris. They all play valuable antique instruments, but enjoy the bold and new in music too.

Quatuor Agate will be performing at Falkirk Trinity Church

Most Popular

They were prize-winners at the YCAT international auditions in London and have made their debut at the Wigmore Hall. They won prizes at the Verbier festival in 2019 and the Irene-Steels Wilsing competition in Germany in 2020. They founded a music festival in Corsica and have played in festivals all over Europe.

They will be playing: Boccherini - String Quartet in G minor; Bartok -String Quartet No.6; and Brahms - String Quartet No.3.