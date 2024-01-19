News you can trust since 1845
Classic Music Live! Falkirk: Next concert is German pianist Elena Fischer-Dieskau

A talented German pianist will give the next concert in the Classic Music Live! Falkirk series.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 19th Jan 2024, 13:38 GMT
Elena Fischer-Dieskau was born in Berlin and started to play the piano aged six. She comes from a talented family and is the granddaughter of the great German baritone Dietrich Fischer-

Dieskau.

Her musical education started at the Paris Conservatoire; she has also studied in Hanover and at Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore with Leon Fleisher. She is mentored by pianist Alfred Brendel.

Pianist Elena Fischer-Dieskau. Pic: ContributedPianist Elena Fischer-Dieskau. Pic: Contributed
    Elena loves to teach and was a member of the Piano Faculty at the Music Specialist School St Mary's Music School in Edinburgh, from 2018 to 2022.

    She will be playing: – Clara Schumann Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann; Mel Bonis Women of Legend, Seven Pieces; Robert Schumann Waldszenen (Forest Scenes); and RobertSchumann Sonata No 2.

    The full-length afternoon concert with an interval takes place on Friday, February 2 at 2pm.

    Tickets can be booked here or pay at the door.

