The John Burgess Classic Jazz Quintet are the latest artistes taking part in the current Classic Music Live! Falkirk season and will be playing Falkirk’s Trinity Church on Friday, February 17.

The group was formed by five serious and respected jazz musicians from Scotland who felt that something had to be done about the lack of high-quality early jazz in their area. Their love of the greats of jazz such as Louis Armstrong, Fats Waller and Jelly Rolll Moron led them to open a hugely popular monthly concert series in Edinburgh which let to festival and concert appearances all over Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Falkirk they will be concentrating on the music of Fats Waller, whose Harlem stride style laid the foundation for much of modern jazz.

John Burgess Jazz will be playing in Falkirk later this month

Most Popular

The line-up will be John Burgess on clarinet and saxophone; Campbell Normand on piano; Ross Milligan on banjo and guitar; Roy Percy on string bass and Tom Bancroft on drums and washboard.

John has had a varied career, touring with jazz stars including Roy Williams, Enrico Tomasso and Jim Mullen, as well as rock and pop acts The Maveriks, Right Said Fred, Aidan Moffat and The Peatbog Fairies. But he has now returned to his roots and playing New Orleans/Chicago jazz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The quintet will be playing some great numbers, including Ain’t Misbehavin’, Honeysuckle Rose, Jitterbug Waltz and That's Where The South Begins.