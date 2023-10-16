Classic Music Live! Falkirk: Jazz star Seonaid Aitken in next Trinity Church concert
The violinist, vocalist, composer and broadcaster from Fife will be at Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday, October 27 from 7.30pm.
During the first half of the concert the audience will hear Chasing Sakura. A piece of music which was inspired by the cherry blossom season in Japan. When Seonaid had a serious accident, her experience of living in Japan and seeing the cherry blossom led her to write this suite that was originally commissioned for the Edinburgh Jazz Festival in 2021.
After the interval, it will be time for This Thing Called Love – arrangements of songs of the great Ella Fitzgerald.
Supporting Seonaid in her ensemble will be Katrina Lee on violin; Patsy Reid on viola; Alice Allen on cello; Emma Smith on bass; and Helena Kay on tenor sax and flute.
Tickets can be obtained on the night at the door.