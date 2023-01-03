Entitled Fairytales, it is billed as “a magical journey through song” with soprano Colleen Nicoll and pianist Andrew Johnston. They will be performing music by Handel, Humperdinck, Britten, Ronald Stevenson and much more.

Taking place in Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday, January 13 at noon, this will be a short lunchtime concert with the option of a soup and sandwich lunch afterwards.

Colleen and Andrew both have strong Scottish links and have recently brought out a CD of Scottish Classical songs called “Wi’ a Canny Lilt”. Colleen has often performed with Scottish Opera, and at Pitlochry Festival Theatre and she works with choirs in Crieff and Perth. She trained at Trinity Laban Conservatoire in London where she obtained a Masters in Vocal Performance.

Soprano Colleen Nicoll

Andrew Johnston has a varied career as a soloist, teacher and chamber musician. He has a masters degree from Edinburgh University and now lives in Perthshire where he directs the Pitlochry Choral Society. He also teaches at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Junior Department. He has in the past played concerti by Tchaikovsky, Grieg and Beethoven in Kiev.

Classic Music Live! Falkirk has been bringing live classical music to district for over 25 years. It mainly features classical music with occasional forays into other areas such as jazz.

The performers are all top-class UK and International, professional musicians and the concerts range from instrumental and vocal soloists through duos, trios and quartets up to choirs and small orchestras. Each season they present a varied programmed to appeal to as wide an audience as possible.