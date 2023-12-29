Classic Music Live! Falkirk: First 2024 concert is by Aurras Duo
The first concert of Classic Music Live! Falkirk in 2024 takes place on January 12.
Aurras Duo are a UK based flute and piano ensemble who had their debut recital at the Oban Music Society two years ago.
Flautist Fiona Sweeney and pianist Ben Eames have performed in venues across the country.
Ben currently accompanies Falkirk Festival Chorus.
They aim is to discover lesser-known repertoire for flute and piano, and to highlight works by composers of under- represented groups, particularly minority genders and LGBTQ composers.
The lunchtime event at Falkirk Trinity Church – beginning at noon – means a soup and sandwich lunch will be available in the church hall after the concert.