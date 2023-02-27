Chamber Philharmonic Europe will be at Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday, March 10 from 7.30pm.A spokesperson for the organisers said: “We are excited to have a small chamber orchestra to come and play for us in Falkirk. The Chamber Philharmonic Europe was founded in 2006 in Cologne and has musicians from 18 European countries, with an emphasis on younger players. They tour all over Europe with a broad range of music.”They will be playing: A. Corelli - Concerto Grosso Op.6 No.4; J. N. Hummel - Concerto for Trumpet and orchestra; J. S. Bach - Violin Concerto In E Major; E. Elgar - Serenade for strings; S. Rachmaninov - Vocalise; and W.A. Mozart - Divertimento F Major.Tickets are available at the door on the night or can be obtained in advance by clicking on this link