Classic Music Live!: Accomplished pianist Jia Ning Ng appears at Trinity Church
Originally from Singapore and a first class honours graduate from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Jia Ning appears at Falkirk’s Trinity Church on Friday, October 13 at 7.30pm.
She will delight audiences with Beethoven’s “Tempest” Sonata, followed by the more peaceful Bunte Blatter or “colourful leaves” by Robert Schumann, and Schubert’s Sonata in G, D894.
She graduated top of her class in 2022 and was awarded the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Performance Prize for Keyboard as well as First prize for Governor’s Recital Prize for Keyboard.
Jia Ning is also an active chamber musician with a special interest in Lieder, performing internationally in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as in the UK, with her duo partner soprano Karla Grant.
Jia Ning is currently working as a piano teacher, accompanist, and solo pianist.
Tickets can be obtained or pay at the door.