Chewin' the Fat star Karen Dunbar to bring yet more mirth to Grangemouth
Breakneck Comedy presents an evening with the Chewin’ the Fat star at the Bo’ness Road venue on Friday, October 3.
Part of the 80-show tour of Scotland, the night kicks off at 6pm and will sees Karen returning to the venue she sold out in May, to share stories from her life and talk about her career – chucking in jokes and banter at will.
Breakneck Comedy founder Naz Hussain said: "This is the biggest tour we’ve ever organised, and I’m delighted we’re working with Karen on it. Anyone who’s been to one of Karen’s shows before will know it’s a great night of laughs, jokes, stories, and anecdotes from her career – covering everything from her time on Chewin’ The Fat right through to her latest adventures as a DJ.
