Charity comedy night at Falkirk Stadium

Raymond Mearns plays Comedy Crohnies at the Falkirk Stadium in October.

Comedy Crohnies is set to make its debut at the local sporting venue on Saturday, October 9.

Following on from the success of similar comedy events in Glasgow and East Kilbride, the Catherine McEwan Foundation is holding its latest fundraising event at the home of Falkirk FC.

The local Comedy Crohnies fundraiser will feature Raymond Mearns, Des Clarke, Mark Jennings and Paul McDaniel on the bill.

Expect an evening of belly laughs, all while supporting a good cause.

Tickets are priced at just £15, and that includes a half time pie.

All profits from the event will go to the Catherine McEwan Foundation, which works to improve the lives of patients and families affected by Crohn’s and Colitis.

To find out more or to book your tickets visit catherinemcewanfoundation.com

