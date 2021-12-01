Deacon Blue

The band, formed in Glasgow in 1985, went on to become one of Scotland's most famous and successful bands following the release of their debut album Raintown, which celebrates its 34th anniversary this year, and follow-up chart-topping album, When The World Knows Your Name, through to 2016’s Believers, their highest charting album until the release of 2020's City of Love.

Deacon Blue last played the Castle in 2017. Singer/songwriter and founding member, Ricky Ross, says, “Edinburgh in the summer is always a delight and we're over the moon to be playing at Castle Rock again in 2022. It's an epic backdrop and a very special place to play, come rain or shine.”

Mark Mackie, director of Castle Concerts adds, “It is with great delight we are able to announce the return to Edinburgh Castle this July of Deacon Blue, one of the country's most critically acclaimed and best-selling bands.

"Over the years Edinburgh Castle has played host to many international stars such as Rod Stewart, Kylie, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Wet Wet Wet, Blondie, Elton John, The Proclaimers, Leonard Cohen, Stereophonics and Pink. So, it's great to be welcoming back Deacon Blue to this world renowned venue.”

Expect to hear all the hits, favourites like Dignity, Chocolate Girl, Real Gone Kid, Wages Day and Fergus Sings The Blues, as well as tracks from the band's latest album. Released in March 2020, City of Love reached No 4 in the UK charts giving Deacon Blue their highest charting album in 25 years and fuelling a creative resurgence which returned the band not only to mainstream radio playlists, but also back into venues befitting the stature of their chart-topping legacy - seven million album sales, two No 1 albums and 14 hit singles.

Founding member and singer Lorraine Ross, promises, “We really can't wait to play Edinburgh Castle again, we're going to make this our best ever show.”

Deacon Blue are the latest act to be added to the Castle Concerts 2020 series, joining the previously announced Olly Murs, who will play the Castle on Friday, July 8, and The Script, who play the Esplanade on Saturday July, 16, both dates are rescheduled from 2021 due to the pandemic.

Deacon Blue are set to return to the Castle Esplanade on Saturday, July 9, with tickets going on sale this Friday, December 3, at 9am from www.ticketmaster.com and 0844 844 0444. Please note that tickets are not available from the Edinburgh Castle Box Office.

Comprised of Ricky Ross, Lorraine McIntosh, keyboard player James Prime and drummer Dougie Vipond, Deacon Blue split for five years in 1994, regrouping in 1999.

In 2017 their Castle concert set list included all the hits, a cover version of Burt Bacharach’s I'll Never Fall in Love Again and closed with another cover, The Proclaimers’ anthemic Sunshine On Leith.

