Camelon choir leader Kim set to sing some Songs of Peace at Edinburgh Fringe

The leader of the popular Freedom of Mind Community Choir will be going solo next month as she performs at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Kim Edgar, who is also a member of the award-winning band CARA, will be playing tracks from her solo albums, as well as some of her favourite songs from other songwriters, at the Songs of Peace gig in Stockbridge Parish Church, Saxe Coburg Street, Edinburgh, from 7 pm on Sunday, August 3.

Kim said: “I’ve been privileged, since joining CARA, which is based in Germany, to be able to share my songs at festivals and venues in America, Ireland, and all over Europe.

"It’s very special to perform here at home, and I loved performing ‘Songs Of Hope’ last summer at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, with a singing workshop beforehand.

Freedom of Mind choir leader Kim Edgar will be performing her own songs at the Edinburgh Fringe (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"So I’ve decided to do the same thing again this year, this time, with a focus on peace, which I feel is what our world needs right now. Singing in harmony makes me feel connected and calm; with so many challenges facing us all at the moment, feeling at peace on a personal level is important to me, as well as leading others to raise our collective voices in support of peace.

"Group singing can help me to feel at peace, as well as to speak up for peace - I hope those taking part in the workshops and the concert will find the same.”

The singing workshop takes place from 3pm to 5pm and the concert runs from 7pm to 9pm on, Sunday, August 3.

Call the box office on 0131 226 0026 or visit the website for tickets.

